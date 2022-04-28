'Paleri Manikyam' actress Mythili ties the knot in Guruvayur

Actress Mythili who has acted in several hit movies entered the wedlock on Thursday. Sampath, the bridegroom is an architect. A reception will be organized for kin and friends in film fraternity in Kochi on Thursday evening.

Brighty Balachandran aka Mythili is a native of Konni in Pathanamthitta. Mythili entered filmdom through the movie 'Paleri Manikyam' directed by Ranjith and starring Mammootty.

'Kerala Cafe', 'Chattambinadu', 'Ee Adutha Kaalathu', 'Salt N' Pepper', 'Nallavan', 'Breaking News', 'Matinee', 'Mayamohini', 'Nadodi Mannan', 'Vedi Vazhipadu', 'Njaan', 'Loham', 'Mera Nam Shaji' are some of her prominent films.

Mythili debuted as a playback singer in the movie Loham. The actress' upcoming movie is titled 'Chattambi'.