Unhappy with AMMA stand in Vijay Babu case, actor Hareesh Peradi wants membership cancelled

Peeved with the stand taken by Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the Vijay Babu sexual assault case, actor Hareesh Peradi has sought to cancel his primary membership from the organisation. Addressing the AMMA president, secretary and other members, the actor said he did not want to continue in the organisation which has been protecting criminals by taking extreme anti-women measures.

Hareesh's note, which had been posted on Facebook, has since then gone viral. Addressing the AMMA organising committee, he stated that he wanted his primary membership cancelled and added that the organisation need not refund his Rs 1 lakh membership fee.

He further went on to ask AMMA to strip him off all the benefits he is eligible to, including medical insurance and other benefits.

Hareesh had been vocal against Vijay Babu, who has been accused of sexually assaulting an actress, right from the start. The actor had also recently praised the members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) who, according to him, has always taken a strong stand in such issues.

“Why is it that only the women have the sense to protest against the wrongs and the patrons in AMMA are yet to see the light,” he asked and added that the organisation is being run by the opinions of a select few. “If this was not the case, actors like Malaa Parvathy, Shwetha Menon and Kukkoo Parameshwaran, would not have had to resign from the Internal Complaints Committee of AMMA,” he said.

He also criticised AMMA for being stuck with unprogressive thoughts. “However, not all are like that. Actor Babu Raj has made his stand clear in the issue. He is not like the rest,” he added.