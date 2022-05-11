South Indian stars Nayanthara, Tamannaah to walk the red carpet at Cannes this year

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will begin on May 17 and there are quite a number of Indian celebrities who will be walking the red carpet on the opening day of the event. And while the list includes some of our all time bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, there are quite some number of South Indian stars who will be gracing the event this year.

This includes lady super star Nayanthara who is expected to be tying the knot with her beau Vignesh Sivan next month. Tamannaah Bhatia who is one of the most sought after actresses in the South will also grace the event. Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in 'Beast' and 'Radhe Shyam' will also be part of the Indian delegation along with music maestro A R Rahman, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-turned-politician Vani Tripathi.

Fans of R Madhavan are excited that their favourite bollywood star will be walking the red carpet this time as the actor's directorial debut "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will have its world premier at the Cannes.

Renowned folk singer Mame Khan, actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, two-time Grammy winning composer Rickey Kej, and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi are also part of the Indian contingent to the festival, billed as one of the most prestigious film galas across the globe.

Last week, India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at the Marche' Du Films also called Cannes Film Market, which is held on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, which begins May 17.

The red carpet event at the 75th Cannes Film Festival will be a gala event for Indian audiences, a press release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday stated.Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will lead the delegation from India to Cannes.

Deepika Padukone. File photo/ IANS

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary "All That Breathes", India's sole cinematic representation at the main festival, will premiere in the 'Special Screening' segment at the gala. India's selection as the country of honour coincides with the 75th year of Independence, the 75th anniversary of France-India diplomatic relations and the 75th year of the Cannes Film Festival.

With inputs from PTI