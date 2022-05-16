Malayalam
Yash-starrer 'KGF3' won't go on the floors anytime soon, say makers

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 16, 2022 10:12 AM IST
Yash in the 'KGF' series. Photo: IANS
It looks like fans of the 'KGF' series starring Yash may have to wait longer for the third installment of the blockbuster film. Though the producer of the franchise Vijay Kiragandur in a recent interview had reportedly stated that 'KGF 3' will go on floors this October, now its makers have come out with another announcement.

Karthik Gowda, executive producer of Homebale Films has debunked all speculation, and shared they will begin the work on the film with an official announcement.

Gowda tweeted, "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us, we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."

There were rumours that the movie will have a 2024 release and will be created on the lines of a Marvel movie like 'Doctor Strange' and 'Spiderman'.

Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' is helmed by Prashanth Neel. Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, 'KGF Chapter 2' broke all records at the box-office becoming one of the biggest hits in India.

 

With inputs from IANS

