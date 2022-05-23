Hindi remake of 'Forensic' to release on June 24, trailer out

The Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie 'Forensic' will release in OTT this year. Recently, the makers had released the trailer of the movie starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte. It is interesting to note that the title of the Malayalam movie has been retained. Radhika Apte will play police officer Megha Sharma while Vikrant Massey is forensic expert Johny Khanna. The Hindi remake directed by Vishal Furia was announced in 2021.

According to reports, the film will release on Zee5 OTT platform on June 24.

The original movie was directed and written by debutants Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. It starred Tovino Thomas and Mamtha Mohandas in the lead roles while Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Reba Monica John also played prominent roles. Though the movie was released in theatres just a few days before the first lockdown, it went on to become a huge commercial success. The film was also dubbed in Hindi.