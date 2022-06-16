Malayalam
Actor Meenakshi comes through with flying colours, secures 9 A+ in SSLC exams

Our Correspondent
Published: June 16, 2022 09:35 AM IST
Actor Meenakshi
The actor scored top marks at the SSLC examinations, coming out with A+ in all subjects, except Physics. Photos: Facebook
Actor Meenakshi, who shot to fame through movies like 'Amar Akbar Anthony' and 'Oppam', is on cloud nine. The actor scored top marks at the SSLC examinations, coming out with A+ in all subjects, except Physics in which she scored a B+.

Unable to contain her happiness, Meenakshi took to Facebook to share the news with her fans. Posting a picture of the marklist, she wrote "To B+ (Be positive), secured nine A+'s (A positives)'.

The child actor debuted in Malayalam through the film '1000: Oru Note Paranja Katha', in 2015, though she was recognised for her portrayal of Fathima in 'Amar Akbar Anthony'. The Kottayam native is a student of NSS High School, Kidangoor. She is the daughter of Anoop and Ramya while her brother's name is Arish.

The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination of the Kerala Board were announced on Wednesday. A whopping 99.26 per cent, i.e, 4,23,303 of the 4,26,469 students who appeared for the all-important Class-10 final examination have qualified for higher studies.

Among districts, Kannur topped in pass percentage with 99.76%. Wayanad trailed the 13 other districts with 98.07%. Meanwhile, Pala educational district came first in pass percentage with 99.94%. Attingal educational district was the laggard with 97.98%. The most number of full A-pluses — 3,024 — were reported from Malappuram district.The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 29 across 2,962 centres.

