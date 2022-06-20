Malayalam
Entertainment

Panel formed to address sexual assault on sets of Bhavana-Sharafudheen starrer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 20, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Anyone who is found making sexually-coloured remarks or verbally and physically assaulting a member will be liable to punishment
Topic | Entertainment News

An internal complaints committee has been formed on the sets of Bhavana-Sharafudheen starrer film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ to address sexual assault and harassment faced by artistes on the sets of the movie. Recently, the Tovino-starrer ‘Neelavellicham’ directed by Aashique Abu had formed a similar committee on the movie sets.

Advocate Noorjahan K M, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Sangeetha Janachandran and producer Renish Abdulkhader are integral members of the committee.

The committee was formed in the wake of the High Court directive mandating all Malayalam production houses to form such panels.

The internal complaints committee on the sets of ‘Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu’ has issued a set of guidelines that are to be followed by film artistes on the sets.According to the panel, every cast and crew of the film is supposed to treat every member with respect. As per the instructions, strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to take advantage of any member.

Anyone who is found making sexually-coloured remarks, committing verbal, physical and sexual abuse or forcing someone to watch porn will be liable to punishment.

The committee will also consider complaints of false job offers and will take serious action against those who issue threats and destruct workplace harmony.   

