Nivin Pauly’s ‘Action Hero Biju’ to get a sequel

Remember the dedicated, dynamic cop from ‘Action Hero Biju’ who was always willing to lock horns with the bad guys? Well, that action-hero cop is back. The announcement was made in the poster revealing the release date of Nivin Pauly’s upcoming movie ‘Mahaveeryar’.

According to the poster released by Pauly Junior Pictures, the production firm bankrolling ‘Mahaveeryar’, ‘Action Hero Biju’ will get a sequel and will be titled ‘Action Hero Biju 2’.

Director Abrid Shine is expected to direct the film. The movie had fetched Nivin Pauly a Filmfare award for best actor in Malayalam and was also praised for breaking away from the usual stereotype in depicting a police officer in Mollywood.

‘Mahaveeryar’ starring Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Shavni Sreevasthava, Lal, Lalu Alex and Siddique will hit theatres on July 21. The movie is a fantasy thriller. It is Abrid Shine’s third collaboration with Nivin Pauly after ‘1983’ and ‘Action Hero Biju’.