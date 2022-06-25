'Baahubali' star Prabhas hikes his salary again

Telugu actor and South Indian star Prabhas has reportedly increased his salary by 25%. According to reports, the South Indian star has asked for 120 crores for his upcoming film, ‘Aadi Purush’ directed by Om Raut. This has apparently not gone down well with the makers and producers.

Prabhas rose to the stature of a pan-Indian star after the humongous success of the twin ‘Baahubali’ installments. Though ‘Saho’ was a box office hit, the film was panned by his fans and critics alike. ‘Radhe Shyam’ which was released earlier this year was also a washout at the box office. These factors might have troubled the producers of ‘Aadi Purush’ when he made that demand.

‘Aadi Purush’ based on the Ramayana is a 3D film. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist. Kriti Sanon plays the female lead. Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut are co-producing the film under the banner of T-Series, Retro file. After ‘Saho’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’, this is also Prabhas’s third association with Bhushan Kumar.

‘Aadi Purush’ is being slated as India’s most costly film to date. Production costs alone would come to over 500 crores and that doesn’t include the marketing and publicity costs. The film which requires a lot of VFX is currently under the post-production stage.

Prashant Neel’s ‘Salaar’ is Prabhas’s next film. Shruthi Haasan is the heroine and Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to be doing a cameo. Prabha’s other projects include Sandeep Reddy’s ‘Spirit’ and Maruthi’s ‘Raja Deluxe.’