Was sceptical about my characters in 'Jack N Jill', 'CBI 5': Soubin Shahir

Actor Soubin Shahir is an amazing entertainer who doesn’t shy away from trying unique roles and movies. Recently, he was seen in ‘Jack N Jill’ and ‘CBI 5: The Brain’, playing characters that are entirely different. Meanwhile, the actor confessed that he was sceptical whether these characters would actually work out, while playing them. Soubin had opened up about his movies in a special chat ‘Nere Chovve’ aired on Manorama News. Interestingly, the actor was severely criticised and was even the victim of social media trolls for his performances in these films.

“I had apprehensions while acting in ‘Jack N Jill’ and ‘CBI 5’. I was doubtful whether the audience would understand these characters in the right sense. I had the same sense of doubt when I essayed the character of Ajas, in ‘Bheeshmaparvam’. I was sceptical when my character undergoes a drastic change, listening to Mammookka’s character. However, the director had great faith in me, even though I hardly had that realisation.

Santosh Sivan sir is my Guru. I have worked with him. ‘Jack n Jill’ was shot before the Covid 19 outbreak. I didn’t have any idea about the other characters in the film or the plot of it. I played a humanoid, often acting in green mat. I had to deliver dialogues, looking up, on a green mat, for four or five days. I didn’t know where to look or who I was looking at. I too had felt the limitation of it. I think of it as a mistake from my part. I should have spoken to the director to understand more and portray the character in a better way. The way in which I played that character wasn’t good.

However, I never felt anything like that while doing ‘CBI 5’. I had tried to give whatever Madhu sir and Swami sir had intended. I cannot even take the freedom to suggest, to such senior filmmakers like them, whether I could improvise my performance. After watching the movie, I felt that the character could have been better had someone else done it. I haven’t grown enough to play such a cruel serial killer,” said Soubin.