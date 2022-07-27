Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to hit theatres in India a day before its US rollout

IANS
Published: July 27, 2022 05:51 PM IST
Brad Pitt
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Bullet Train' across theaters in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 4.
Topic | Entertainment News

New Delhi: Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming film 'Bullet Train' is all set to release in India on August 4, one day prior to the US. The movie, helmed by 'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch, will comprise a stellar ensemble cast with some of the most popular names from Hollywood.

The movie will also star 'Kissing Booth' actor, People's Choice award winner and Golden Globe award nominee, Joey King along with multiple Primetime Emmy award nominee Brian Tyree Henry, 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' fame Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 'The Boys' fame Karen Fukuhara, 'Fury' fame Logan Lerman among others.

While Brad Pitt returns to the big screen in a starring role for the first time since 2019, actor Sandra Bullock will also be seen making an appearance in the movie.

RELATED ARTICLES

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will also be seen next as Marvel's Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Bullet Train' across theaters in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, on August 4.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.