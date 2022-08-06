Malayalam
Man who stole Lady Gaga's pet dogs sentenced to 4 years in prison

Our Correspondent
Published: August 06, 2022 06:19 PM IST
The dogs were stolen when they were taken for a walk. Photos: Instagram
Topic | Music

The US court sentenced Jaylin Keyshawn White to 4 years in prison for stealing the pet dogs of pop star Lady Gaga. White, 20, is currently facing another robbery charge. He was arrested earlier in the cases of attempted murder and robbery conspiracy.

It was in February 2021 that Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs were stolen. But within a few days, a local woman brought the pets to the local station. The promised reward of Rs 3.5 crore was handed over to the woman. Gaga has three dogs, Koji, Gustav and Miss Asia. It was when the dog keeper Ryan Fisher, took them for a walk that an unknown group abducted the dogs after shooting Ryan. Later, the police found one of the dogs, Miss Asia that had escaped from the hands of the gang members.

Lady Gaga's pet dogs Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia are familiar to her fans through her social media posts. The singer often shares their pictures. French bulldogs are a cross between toy bulldogs imported from England and local varieties from Paris. They are very friendly and gentle dogs.

