Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he starts film shoot in Leh

IANS
Published: August 20, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Salman Khan
Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan'. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a picture flaunting his long hair while shooting for a new film in Leh Ladakh. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture posing with a motorbike, with his back towards the camera and captioned it as "Leh Ladakh".

However, the actor did not share details about the film or what is he shooting for. He will next be seen in the third installment of 'Tiger' franchise alongside Katrina Kaif. It is all set to release on April 21, 2023. He also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', which stars Pooja Hegde.

Salman will reportedly make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', which also stars Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandes in 'Kick 2'.

Very recently, one of the actor's ex-girlfriend accused him of being a woman-beater and urged his fans and followers to stop worshiping the actor. Though she had posted it on Instagram, the post was later not available for viewing.

