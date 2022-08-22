Trailer of Krishna Sankar, Durga Krishna's ‘Kudukku 2025’ intrigues audience

The trailer of ‘Kuduku 2025’ directed by Bilahari after ‘Allu Ramachandran’ is out. The film that takes place in a post Covid society, in the year 2025, discusses the issue of privacy. The tag line ‘The Future is Twisted’ is quite intriguing. The movie is touted as a complete entertaining package with action, comedy, romance and an element of mystery. Young actor Krishna Sankar essays the lead role of Maran in the movie.

The movie also boasts of an ensemble cast of Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Durga Krishna and Swasika. Interestingly, the super hit pair of Swasika and Ram Mohan who starred in the viral short film ‘Thudarum’, also directed by Bilahari will be essaying pivotal roles in ‘Kudukku 2025’. Abimanyu Vishwanath has cranked the camera. Meanwhile, state award winner Kiran Das is the editor. The songs are composed by Sruthilakshmi. ‘Kudukku 2025’ will hit the screens on 25 August.