'House of Dragons', 'Delhi Crime S2': What to watch on OTT this weekend

It's the last week of August and we know it's been difficult to catch up with the number of movies and shows streaming on various OTT platforms. Read the list of shows and movies you shouldn't miss this weekend.

Samaritan (English)

The film features Sylvester Stallone in the titular role. Directed by Julius Avery, the action thriller is touted to e a dark and new take on superhero films. The story revolves around a 13-year old Sam Clearly who suspects his mysterious neighbour, Mr Smith, to be Granite City's, superpowered vigilante, Samaritan who went missing 25 years ago.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

House of Dragons Season 1 (English)

The prequel to Game of Thrones, the show is set during the civil war and feud between the members of the Targaryen family, 200 years before incidents in 'Game of Thrones'. It has a relatively smaller cast and winds up in 10 episodes.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes

The documentary captures Ben Stokes' most personal and challenging moments, including the final visit to see his terminally ill father and his struggles with mental health. Ben explores this journey on-screen with cricket fanatic Mendes.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

Delhi Crime Season 2

Starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal, the second part of the Delhi Crime drama, opens with several murders. Though in Season 2, the tough cops are trying to solve some of the hardest and most violent cases in India's capital, just like its earlier season, this time, we will get to see them striving to strike a balance between their professional and personal lives too.

Streaming on Netflix

Maharani 2

Rani Bharthi (played by Huma Qureshi) becomes the chief minister of Bihar, albeit quite reluctantly. Though mostly drama and fictitious incidents, it draws parallels to the life of Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav, the ex-CMs of Bihar. Season 2 is streaming on OTT a year after the release of its first season

Streaming on SonyLiv