Five Mollywood films that are lined up for release this Onam

Onam has arrived and Malayalis everywhere are gearing up to celebrate the 10-day festivities with their loved ones. To make your Onam extra special, Malayalam filmmakers have lined up a couple of releases in the coming days. Here's a look at some of the releases which are hitting theatres and OTT platforms during Onam.







'Palthu Janwar' (September 2)

Minnal Murali director and upcoming actor Basil Joseph headlines this movie by debutante filmmaker Sangeeth R Rajan. The plotline is quite different and revolves around a livestock inspector named Prasoon who arrives at a village where families own several domestic animals. He is inexperienced and faces a lot of challenges. The film is set to hit theatres on September 2. Shammi Thilakan, Indrans, Johnny Antony and Dileesh Pothan are also part of the film which is produced by Bhavana Studios, a production wing operated by Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil and Shyam Pushkaran. The cast and trailer has upped the expectations of the movie and the makers assure us that we won't be disappointed.







'Sundari Gardens' (September 2)

National award-winning actress Aparna Balamurali plays the protagonist in this romantic comedy which will stream on Sony Liv from August 2. Actor and singer Neeraj Madhav plays the male lead in the movie, which revolves around a librarian named Sundari Sara Mathews who falls in love with a teacher, played by Neeraj, at the same school. The movie directed by Charlie Davis promises to be entertaining. There are a couple of songs in the film which have been composed by Alphons Joseph. Jude Anthony Joseph, Binu Pappu and Lekshmi Menon also essay prominent role in the films.







'Gold' (September 8)

Amid a string of movie releases, 'Gold' directed by Alphonse Puthren, is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. This is because the movie marks Alphonse Puthren's return to film-making after a span of seven years. His last film 'Premam' was a superhit and people can't wait to see the director work his magic once again. The film has a star cast, including Prithviraj and Nayanthara. The first look poster of the film had caught the attention of the public. However, the director later confirmed there would not be any trailer prior to the movie release, but hinted they would bring out a song before the film hit theatres. The OTT rights of the film has also been reportedly purchased in a record deal, say industry sources.







'Pathonpatham Noottandu' (September 8)

The film by veteran director Vinayan has Siju Wilson essaying the role of Arattapuzha Velayudhan Panicker, an Ezhava warrior who fought against social injustice in the 19th century. The movie is based on a true incident and is touted to be the biggest film made by the director. The trailer of the film has crossed one crore viewership ever since it was dropped on the internet on August 20. Kannada actress Kayadu Lohar plays Nangeli in the film.







'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case' (September 8)

'Oru Thekkan Thallu Case' is yet another anticipated Onam release and will hit theatres on September. The film will see award-winning actor Biju Menon play Ammini Pilla and is based on the short novel 'Amminipilla Vettucase' written by Malayalam writer G R Indugopan. The movie. The movie is directed by debutant Sreejith N. The film depicts a relationship between two people from different castes. A crime takes place in the village leading to a dramatic turn of events.