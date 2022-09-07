First look poster of Amala Paul's Malayalam film 'The Teacher' is out

Amala Paul who has had a successful stint in Telugu and Tamil film industries is back in Mollywood with the film 'The Teacher'. The movie marks the actor's return to the Malayalam screen after a gap of five years.

The actor who entered the film industry with the Mollywood film 'Neelathamara' later went on to act in several Malayalam films. 'Run Baby Run', 'Oru Indian Pranayakadha' and 'Laila O Laila' were some of her biggest hits. She was last seen in 'Achayans' where she played a possessive friend named Rita.

The actor was recently seen in 'Cadaver', a Tamil forensic thriller, in which she plays a forensic surgeon.

The first look poster of 'The Teacher' was released on September 5 (Teacher's Day). According to the filmmaker Vivek, who had previously helmed the film 'Athiran' starring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi, Amala will play a teacher from Kollam in the film. This is the first time that Amala will be seen playing such a character.

The movie screenplay is by P V Shaji Kumar and Vivek. Manju Pillai, Chemban Vinod, Hakeem Shajahahn, Prashanth Murali, Nandu, Hareesh Pengan, Anumol, Mala Parvathy, Vineeth Koshy will also be seen in the film. The film has been bankrolled by Varun Tripuraneni and Abhishek Ramishetty under the banner of Nutmeg Productions. The cinematography is by Anu Muthedom.