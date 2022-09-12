Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mollywood actor Leena Antony appears for Class X equivalency exam at 73

Our Correspondent
Published: September 12, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Leena Antony
Leena began acting in plays at the age of 13 as she had to support her family after her father’s death. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Entertainment News

Cherthala: Leena Antony who impressed Malayali moviegoers with her natural acting skill in ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ achieved an incredible milestone as she walked into an exam hall at Cherthala Government Higher Secondary School. Leena, who is 73, attended the class X equivalency exam that was held this morning

Leena began acting in plays at the age of 13 as she had to support her family after her father’s death. Burdened by responsibilities at a young age, she struggled to complete her school education. The loneliness she felt after the demise of her husband and noted theatre actor K L Antony and the encouragement received from her daughter-in-law Maya Krishnan gave her the confidence to pursue studies even at this age.

Leena and her husband Antony had played pivotal roles in Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Maheshinte Prathikaram'. Interestingly, Leena's best friend Lalitha and 23 others would be writing the equivalency exam today. Thaikattuserry block coordinator KK Ramani had helped and supported them. Leena has also acted in movies like 'Jo and Jo' and 'Makal'. “I am used to memorizing long dialogues in dramas, which has helped me to study at this age. If you are able to concentrate, it is easier to learn film dialogues and your study lessons with ease.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.