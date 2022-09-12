Cherthala: Leena Antony who impressed Malayali moviegoers with her natural acting skill in ‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ achieved an incredible milestone as she walked into an exam hall at Cherthala Government Higher Secondary School. Leena, who is 73, attended the class X equivalency exam that was held this morning

Leena began acting in plays at the age of 13 as she had to support her family after her father’s death. Burdened by responsibilities at a young age, she struggled to complete her school education. The loneliness she felt after the demise of her husband and noted theatre actor K L Antony and the encouragement received from her daughter-in-law Maya Krishnan gave her the confidence to pursue studies even at this age.

Leena and her husband Antony had played pivotal roles in Fahadh Faasil starrer 'Maheshinte Prathikaram'. Interestingly, Leena's best friend Lalitha and 23 others would be writing the equivalency exam today. Thaikattuserry block coordinator KK Ramani had helped and supported them. Leena has also acted in movies like 'Jo and Jo' and 'Makal'. “I am used to memorizing long dialogues in dramas, which has helped me to study at this age. If you are able to concentrate, it is easier to learn film dialogues and your study lessons with ease.