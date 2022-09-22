Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Gauri opens up about what she, Shah Rukh went through after Aryan’s arrest

IANS
Published: September 22, 2022 03:27 PM IST
Gauri and Aryan Khan
The superstar's wife shared that she is grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan talked about her eldest son Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after a raid on a cruise ship. He got a clean chit from the NCB this year.

Gauri Khan addressed the issue on her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7.

Without taking her son's name, Karan said on the show: "It's been such a tough time for (Shah Rukh Khan) not just professionally but recently with everything the family went through personally. You all have emerged so strongly."

RELATED ARTICLES

"As a family, I know it hasn't been easy. I know you as a mother and him as a father, and all of us like we're members of the same family. I feel like I'm your children's Godparent as well. It hasn't been easy but Gauri I've seen you come out even stronger.

He added: "What do you have to say about your own way of handling tough times, when families go through something like that."

Talking about it, Gauri said: "Yes, as a family, we've been through... I think nothing can be worse than what we've just been through, obviously, as a mother, as a parent."

She added: "But today, where we stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space where we feel loved by everyone."

The superstar's wife shared that she is grateful to all those who stood by them during their tough times.

"And all our friends, and so many people who we did not know. So many messages and so much of love and I just feel blessed. And I would say I'm grateful to all the people who have helped us through this."

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.