'Autorickshawkarante Bharya' directed by Harikumar and headlining Suraj Venjaramoodu will release on the 28th of this month. The teaser just dropped in with many hoping this will be a perfect comeback for the 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty' actress. Written by celebrated novelist M Mukundan, the film also marks the comeback of Ann Augustine after a brief hiatus.

The film is produced by KV Abdul Nasser under the banner of Bensy Productions which previously produced VK Prakash’s 'Oruthee'. 'Autorickshawkarante Bharya' deals with women empowerment and handles a grave issue that’s relevant today.



Other actors in the film are Janardhanan, Manohari Joy, Kailash, Swasika, Sunil Sukhada, Jayashankar Puthuvathu, Mahesh Baby, Alaina Fidal, Amal Raj, Neena Kurup, Akam Ashokan, Satheesh Pothuval, Devi Ajith, Kabani, Dr. Rajith Kumar, Nandanunni, Ajay Kallayi, Devaraj Dev, Prashant Kanjiramattom, Kalabhavan Satheesh, Ajitha Nambiar and Jayaraj Kozhikode.



The cinematography is by Azhakappan, with lyrics by Prabhavarma to Ousepachan’s music. Other technical credits are as follows—Ayub Khan (editing), Shaji Pattikkara (Production Controller), Jayesh Mainakapally (Chief Associate Director), Geethanjali Harikumar (Associate Director), Tyagu Thavanoor (art), Rahim Kodungallur (Makeup), Anil Perambra (Stills), Manju Gopinath (PRO). Shot in and around Mahi, the film is distributed by Dream Big films

