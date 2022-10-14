Shruti Haasan admits she got a nose job after her first film

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan, who is busy with her film 'Salaar', recently admitted to having done a nose job. The actress shared that she had a broken nose and getting to fix her nose is her right. She said that after doing her first film with the old nose, she chose to do the surgery.

While talking to 'Hauterfly' magazine, the actress said, "I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose.

She also revealed how people taunted her by saying that she was using deviated septum as an excuse to fix her nose.

She further mentioned, "And people are like she's just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it's my face, why wouldn't I? It was that simple."

In addition, she also spoke about getting fillers and said that it is her body and those who want to do something to it or don't want to do something, it is their choice just like it was hers.