Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Dasara' makers reveal Keerthy Suresh's first look from movie on actor's birthday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 04:36 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh
The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the national award-winning actress. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: The makers of Nani's most-awaited pan Indian film, 'Dasara', on Monday released the first look of actress Keerthy Suresh as Vennila in the film.

The makers chose to release the first look on Monday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of the National-award winning actress. Keerthy Suresh shines as the dusky village belle in the first look poster. The star is seen sporting a yellow saree and can be seen shaking a leg to the fast beats of drummers.

Srikanth Odela is debuting as director with the movie being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab play important roles in the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Navin Nooli is the editor and Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer. 'Dasara' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on March 30, 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.