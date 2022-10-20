Filmmaker Vysakh responds to troller who called 'Monster' a zombie film

Mohanlal's film 'Monster' directed by Vysakh and written by Udayakrishna will release worldwide this Friday. According to the people associated with the film, it will be a never-before-seen film in Malayalam. However, the film is getting heavily trolled on social media.

For instance, the other day someone took to social media to claim that 'Monster' is a zombie film when the director shared a ‘Monster coming soon’ poster.

Replying to the comment, Vysakh said if the film is good, it will be appreciated no matter how much anyone tried to degrade it.

“Zombie is coming, zombie is coming. This 21st a Zombie is coming to Kerala theatres. Singh Singh Lucky Singh. A zombie coming on a budget of 8 crores,” was the comment. That’s when Vysakh gave a fitting reply—“Don’t you have any shame to write such things under my page, my friend? I have already said several times that this is no zombie film and that it is an ordinary thriller. So even if you are trying to destroy this film by overhyping it, if the film is good, and the audience loved it, it will be a hit. I have only love for my brother.”