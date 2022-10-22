Malayalam
Entertainment

Actress Divya Nair fumes at false reports, says attempts on to defame her

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Divya M Nair
The actress has filed a police complaint. Photos: Instagram | Divya M Nair
Topic | Entertainment News

'Bheemante Vazhi' actress Divya M Nair has filed a police complaint seeking action against those who are circulating fake news about her on social media. Taking to Instagram, the actress said she learnt false reports linking her as a complainant in a case was being spread on social media when she received a Whatsapp forward with her photo and a message.

“This is an attempt to defame me. There is no truth in the issue. When I brought the complaint before the cyber police and the police commissioner, they understood the reports were false. I want all those who are spreading the news to take a moment to think that it is harming me and my family. Also, please think twice before you share a news. I have registered a complaint with the police. They have said they will take action against those who are spreading such fake reports. Let's not cause anymore harm,” the actress said.

Reports saying Divya was a complainant in a case had started doing rounds on social media. There have been several defamation attempts against film artists in the recent days. Last month, 'Home' actor Naslen had filed a police complaint after a fake account was created in his name, which was reportedly used to defame the Indian prime minister.

