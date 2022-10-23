Actor Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara gets engaged

Actor Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara Sharath, who is often seen on dance stages with her mother got engaged on Sunday. The ceremony was held at a private hotel in Kochi in the presence of close friends and relatives. Actors Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, Manoj K Jayan also attended the function. Aditya is Uthara's fiance.

Uthara, a mechanical engineer by profession had emerged as 2021 Miss Kerala Runner Up. She also has debuted in cinema with the Mollywood film Khedha, which is set to release soon. The film also features Asha Sharath.

Recently, Asha had sought the public's blessings for her daughter's outing in cinema.

Asha also has another daughter Keerthana, who recently completed her graduation in Synthetic Biology from Western University in Canada. The family had travelled to Canada to attend the event.