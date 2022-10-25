Abhay Deol, Preity Zinta's 'Dimpavali' photos just lit up our day

Actors Abhay Deol and Preity Zinta celebrated this year's Diwali together. The Bollywood actors, who are well-known for their acting chops and ever-too-cute dimples, took to Instagram to wish everyone a happy 'dimpavali'. Both the actors can be seen flaunting their dimples while posing for the photo.

“It was a, “who has the deeper dimples” kinda Diwali. I said I have two. She said she doesn’t need more than one. Damn I wish I was pretty…#happydimpavli.” wrote Abhay on his Instagram handle.

Both the actors are close friends and share a very good vibe with each other. The duo often meet and share pictures together.

Abhay, who was last seen in the film 'Jungle Cry' is known for films like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Oye Lucky, Lucky Oye'. He had also recently acted in a couple of web-series. Meanwhile. Preity, who has acted in several popular films, including 'Veer Zaara' and 'Koi Mil Gaya', is busy with a slew of projects. The actor had become a mother through surrogacy last year.