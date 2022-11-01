Malayalam
Entertainment

Pregnancy posts by actors were part of 'Wonder Women' promo, reveals Anjali Menon

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 01, 2022 04:42 PM IST Updated: November 01, 2022 04:51 PM IST
Anjali Menon
Anjali Menon says the movie promo was part of a social experiment too. Photo: Instagram | Anjali Menon
Last week, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Nithya Menen's pregnancy kit photos had taken social media by storm. Though there were speculations that the posts had been part of a movie promotion, there was no official word from the makers. However, now film director Anjali Menon has announced that the pregnancy posts were indeed part of her upcoming movie's promotion.

“There is some good news. But yeah, no more news of pregnancy. I think you had plenty of that in the past few days from the actors who were playing their characters from the movie. The promos were also part of a social experiment to understand how everyone reacts to the news of pregnancy. We were all blown away by the love that came our way,” she said.

She added that her new film is ready and is called 'Wonder Women', which is presented by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara.”Wonder Women will be streaming on Sony Liv very very soon. The wait begins for the official trailer coming out on November 3rd,” she said while adding that the movie will be a direct OTT release.

The film features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padma Priya, Nithya Menon, Sayanora Philip, Sanah Moidutty, Archana Padmini and Amrutha Subash.

