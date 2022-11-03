Malayalam
Anjali Menon’s ‘Wonder Women’ to release on SonyLiv on this date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 03, 2022 12:44 PM IST
'Wonder Women' stills
The story is filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Video stills | YouTube
The much-awaited trailer of ‘Wonder Women’ directed by Anjali Menon is out. The intrigue and humour, which had been part of the movie’s promotion in the last week, was very well evident in the trailer, which released on Thursday.

The trailer reveals that the movie will be out on SonyLiv from November 18. Talking about the film and concept, Anjali Menon said, “I have discovered from experience that sisterhoods can empower us individually and collectively. With Wonder Women, I wanted to portray this warm bond through multiple characters from varied backgrounds and their fun and feisty way of dealing with life. The characters are ordinary women who will resonate with the audience, from all age groups across the country.

The story is a peek into their lives and how the pregnancy and their newfound friendships push them to grow. It is a full-on heart film, and I am eager to see the audience's journey with these characters. SonyLiv has been bringing forth fresh content and out-of-the-box thought, so am excited about the film's launch on SonyLiv.” she said.

The film narrates the story of six pregnant women, who arrive at a pre-natal class with beliefs, confusion, and questions regarding pregnancy and childbirth. In their quest to know it all, they discover their identity and answers to their deep-rooted problems.

Produced by RSVP Flying Unicorn Entertainment along with Little Films Productions, this film features Nitya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Amruta Subhash, Nadiya Moidu, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Sayanora Philip, Archana Padmini in prominent roles. The story of these women is filmed in English with touches of Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

