Singer Sreenivas says Thaikkudam Bridge should have refrained from going to court

Music composer and playback Srinivas has hit out against Thaikkudam Bridge members for going to court against the makers of 'Kantara'. In a Facebook post, the singer argued that it was unbecoming for an artist to take a fellow musician to court.

“Had the greatest respect for Thaikkudam bridge but taking another fellow musician to court is not a graceful act for any artist. Not justifying the makers of 'Kantara'.. Varaha Roopam may be inspired by Thaikkudam’s Navarasam (if it’s so the makers of that song must be man enough to pick up the phone and say that ). But both these songs are just based on the 72 Melakartha system,” he wrote on Facebook.

He alleged that the music band was trying to create division and hate. “So are you going to give royalty to the relatives of the founder ? The guitar riffs, the shruti of the song are certainly similar but then why create so much of a division and hate by going to court . Now it has become a right wing/ left wing fight or any of those stupid divisions that Man has invented over time and perfected it on social media .. Why don’t you just leave the fighting to politicians and religious fundamentalists .. As artistes we must stay away from all this ..,” he said.

Srinivas who openly supported 'Kantara' music director Ajaneesh said that no genuine musician would copy a tune as it is. “Spoke to the music director Ajaneesh about this .. After my conversation, I am even more confident of his musical integrity.. He is not some wannabe who will steal. Yes it so happened it’s in the same shruti( only because it had to be reduced to the singer, Sai Vignesh’s vocal range ) and tempo.. No genuine musician will copy a tune as it is .. The musicians in Thaikkudam bridge also know this.. It’s really sad that it has come to this state .. Any sane musician would withdraw this case and focus on his music and not the noise it creates,” he stated.

Though we tried to reach Thaikkudam Bridge band members, they were unavailable for comments.