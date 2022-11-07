Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam combo is back after 35 years

Superstar Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam who worked together in the blockbuster gangster darma 'Nayakan' is all set to team up for one more film, 35 years since their innings together.

The film, tentatively titled 'KH234' is being produced by Tamil's cinema's 'Ulaganayagan', Mani Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth under their respective banners, Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

Incidentally, in September, Kamal Haasan appeared together with fellow Mani Ratnam alumnus, Rajinikanth, at the grand Chennai launch of the filmmaker's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan-1'.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will present the film, whose details have been kept under wraps. It is scheduled to be released in 2024.

In a statement released on Sunday evening, Kamal Haasan said that he looked forward to working on the film. "I was equally excited 35 years ago, when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr (A.R.) Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to presenting this venture with Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mani Ratnam, who's basking in the stupendous success of 'PS-1', said, "Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again."

Udhayanidhi Stalin said that it's an honour to present this film. "It's a wonderful opportunity to join Kamal Sir in presenting 'Ulaganayagan KH 234' after the great success of 'Vikram' and the much-awaited 'Indian 2'. An absolute honour to present this film and tell this special story."

He added: "Kamal sir and Mani sir have been the pride of Tamil cinema globally and I have been an ardent admirer of both these iconic personalities. Thank you Kamal sir for this great opportunity."

(with inputs from IANS)