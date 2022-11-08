Efforts on to make ‘CID Moosa 2’, ‘Runway 2’ a reality: Dileep

Actor Dileep said efforts are on to make ‘CID Moosa 2’ and ‘Runway 2’ a reality. “I think more than me, it is the audience who are awaiting 'CID Moosa 2' and 'Runway 2'. But the scriptwriters who wrote the first part have parted ways. Currently, me, Joshy sir, and Johny Antony are trying to bring them together,” said Dileep at a press meet organised to promote his brother Anoop Padmanabhan’s directorial ‘Thattasheri Koottam’.

The film starring Arjun Ashokan will hit theatres on November 11. Speaking about his brother’s outing, Dileep joked that he has never heard Anoop narrating stories to children at home. “He approached me with the story of his new film, so that all the burden will fall on me,” Dileep who is the producer of the film quipped.

When Anoop took up direction, the first thing he did was rent a house. “Because if anything happens to the film, he needn’t come home. But after watching the full film I can say that we have a new director in our house. It’s a big film with all the right ingredients required for entertainment,” Dileep added.

According to him, he has known Arjun Asokan since his childhood, and I am also close to his family. “When my brother narrated the story, I asked him whom he had in mind. When Arjun’s name was mentioned, I immediately called him. He told me he would come whenever he was needed. But I told him to first listen to the story and do the film only if he liked the story,” said Dileep.

“I think a director needs to have the skills to convincingly sell his story to someone. After our father’s death, I am a brother and father to him. I am with him on this journey. If we get good stories, I will again collaborate with my brother,” he said.

Dileep added that 'Parakkum Pappan' is a huge project and has a long lineup of actors. “We are using a storyboard for the film. I am very hopeful about that project. there are also plans to restart 'Professor Dinkan'. I have also decided to do a film with Tinu Pappachan. The discussions are underway.