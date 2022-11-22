The final trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the sequel to James Cameron's epic fantasy fiction 'Avatar' is out. The two-minute trailer promises to be a visual extravaganza while also telling a fascinating tale of love, battles and tragedy. Netizens who have watched the trailer heaped praise on the work, saying it is by far among the best trailers to come out in several years. “It's true what they say. 'Patience is a virtue'. This looks spectacular,” wrote one person.

According to the makers, the movie, which is set more than a decade after the events of the first film, begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production. The movie will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver.

The first part of the film had been re-released in India in September as part of the upcoming sequel's release.

Prebookings for the film has already begun in major cities in India. The film will hit theatres on December 16. The film is expected to run 24 hours in select theatres.