Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Avatar: The Way of Water' final trailer out. Advance bookings begin ahead of film release

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 22, 2022 11:41 AM IST
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water revolves around the Sully family. Video stills: YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

The final trailer of 'Avatar: The Way of Water', the sequel to James Cameron's epic fantasy fiction 'Avatar' is out. The two-minute trailer promises to be a visual extravaganza while also telling a fascinating tale of love, battles and tragedy. Netizens who have watched the trailer heaped praise on the work, saying it is by far among the best trailers to come out in several years. “It's true what they say. 'Patience is a virtue'. This looks spectacular,” wrote one person.

According to the makers, the movie, which is set more than a decade after the events of the first film, begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

The film is directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production. The movie will feature Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver.

RELATED ARTICLES

The first part of the film had been re-released in India in September as part of the upcoming sequel's release.

Prebookings for the film has already begun in major cities in India. The film will hit theatres on December 16. The film is expected to run 24 hours in select theatres.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.