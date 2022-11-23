Sabyasachi bids adieu to Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma in painful video

A video of actor Sabyasachi Choudhary, who is a close friend of Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma who died of cancer, has gone viral. The video of Sabyasachi giving a final kiss to Aindrila’s feet had the netizens emotional. The 24-year-old Bengali star, who fought cancer twice, succumbed to a heart attack.

Aindrila is a Bengali star who has won various accolades like Tele Samman Awards etc. Aindrila, who gained attention through TV serials like 'Jion Kathi', 'Jumur', and 'Jiban Jyoti', was diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was cured after years of treatment.



The actress was admitted to the hospital on November 1st following a brain injury. The actress, who was on a ventilator, suffered a heart attack earlier, but CPR saved her life. The hospital authorities said that this time she suffered multiple heart attacks.



After surviving cancer twice, Aindrila returned to acting in 2015. Aindrila was last seen in the web series 'Baagar' with actor and friend Sabyasachi Chaudhary. The death of Aindrila, who was hailed by the film world for bravely surviving cancer twice, left everyone in mourning.

