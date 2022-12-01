Malayalam
Entertainment

'Bhaskar the Rascal' actress Anikha Surendran turns 18. See pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2022 03:28 PM IST
Anikha Surendran
Anikha is best known for movies like 'Bhaskar The Rascal'. Photos: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Anikha Surendran who debuted as a child actress in Sathyan Anthikad's 'Katha Thudarunnu' is all set to star as the leading lady in 'Oh My Darling', which is directed by newcomer Alfred D Samuel. The actress recently turned 18 and she made sure she celebrated it in style. Anigha who chose a black-coloured gown for the event shared photos of her special day on Instagram.

The function was attended by family and friends.  A multi-layered fondant flower cake was a highlight of the event. "Everyone says 18 is a very special birthday. I believe it is the people around me who made it very special," the actress says.

  Anikha has worked in Tamil and Telugu and is also a recipient of several awards. In Mollywood, she endeared to everyone with films like 'Bhask the Rascal' and 'Naanum Rowdydhaan'.

