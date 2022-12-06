Actors, writers remember actress Monisha on her 30th death anniversary

Who can forget Monisha, the late actress who immortalised several female characters in Mollywood? On her 30th death anniversary, a couple of celebrities took to social media to remember the actress and the roles she essayed in films.

Manoj K Jayan who worked with Monisha in the film ‘Kudumbasametham’, shared his fond memories about the actress. “The swing no longer moves, and the Hindola Raagam has become quiet. Remembering actress Monisha with a lot of love,” he wrote.

Manoj had played Sivan, who loves to sing in the film 'Kudumbasametham' directed by Jayaraj. However, his father Raghavan, played by Madhu hates singers because of his background. The song ‘Neelaraavil Innuninte’ and the love combination between the actors is still a favourite among music aficionados.

Ravi Menon, who writes on film music, recalls how music composer Johnson Master would always say Monisha would come to his mind whenever he thought about the song.

Today is the 30th anniversary of Monisha Unni’s demise. The talented actor, who won national award at the age of 15, is remembered even today. Who among doesn’t recall her name as we drive through the accident spot near Cherthala? pic.twitter.com/PNhmPK2rm6 — N.S. Madhavan (@NSMlive) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, writer N S Madhavan, also remembered the actress on her death anniversary. “The talented actor, who won national award at the age of 15, is remembered even today. Who among doesn’t recall her name as we drive through the accident spot near Cherthala?,” he wrote on Twitter.

Monisha was killed in a road accident on December 5, 1992 when she was working on the Malayalam film ‘Cheppadividya’.