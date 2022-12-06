Malayalam
Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma's lesbian crime drama 'Dangerous' to release on December 9

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Ram Gopal Varma, Movie poster
Actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly play the lead roles in the film. Photos: IANS | Twitter
Topic | Entertainment News

 Acclaimed director Ram Gopal Varma's controversial film 'Dangerous: Khatra', which revolves around a lesbian pair is all set to hit theatres on December 9. The Hindi film will release in four other regional languages too, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Though the makers had initially planned to release the film in April, it got delayed due to various reasons.

Despite its bold subject, 'Dangerous Khatra' received clearance from the Censor Board earlier this year. The film is expected to be an action thriller. Earlier in an interview, Ram Gopal Varma had said he was apprehensive whether the film would receive 'A' clearance due to its controversial story line. However, ever since the abrogation of Section 377, getting the Censor Board's clearance doesn’t seem to be a herculean task. Actresses Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly play the lead roles in the film.

Some of the director's fans are unhappy with his choice of film. Taking to Twitter, one person commented that the director should stick to making films like 'Rangeela' and 'Satya'.

"Ram Sir, why make a B grade explicit movies when you're capable of making legendary movies like Satya, Sarkar, Company, Rakht Charitra, etc.? We want the real RGV back!," wrote Asif Iqbal, one user.

However, some people supported the director for his upcoming work. "What do u think? B grade explicit movies doesn't require the director and camera angles? Everything is an art. Accept and cry," wrote another user.

