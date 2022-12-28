Tovino is unrecognizable in Dr Biju's 'Adrishya Jalakangal'. See pics

Tovino Thomas who is collaborating with award-winning film director Dr Biju released his first look from the film. The movie, which will also feature Nimisha Sajayan in the lead role, is an anti-war film being made on an expensive budget.

According to Tovino, he will play a nameless character in the film. The actor sports an unkempt look in the movie and is almost unrecognizable. Fans of the actor say they can't believe the transformation that the actor has undergone for the film.

“Here is a glimpse of a very special project and one of my favorite characters! So glad to be giving life to Dr.Biju‘s nameless young man, in ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’,my very first with him rooted in surrealism that represents a zillion nameless ones around us. Have come together with Ellanar Films and Mythri Movie Makers to co-produce a meaningful movie and a socially driven message that will nudge your hearts and make you ponder as to why… where to and what for. Holding close to my being, the phenomenal cast and crew of ‘ #AdrishyaJalakangal ’, for coming together to take the unconventional journey and contributing to molding something worthwhile,” he wrote on social media.

Two-time grammy award-winner Ricky Kej is composing the music for the film. The post-production of the film was completed recently. Most of Dr Biju's works have been screened in international film festivals. His film 'Perariyathavan' also received two national film awards in 2014.