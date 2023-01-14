Rakhi Sawant's marriage to Adil Durrani courts controversy. Here's why

Bigg Boss star and model Rakhi Sawant hit headlines after she made her marriage to entrepreneur Adil Khan Durrani. Though she earlier announced that the two were in a relationship, it was only now that she confirmed her marriage with Adil. Apparently, the duo got married last May.

Soon after the announcement, photos of Rakhi and Adil wearing garlands and signing papers, started going viral. In the photo Rakhi opted for pink coloured sharara with a dupatta over her head while Adil wore a black-coloured shirt and jeans.

Though everyone congratulated the couple on their marriage, speculations were rife that the actress had converted to Islam post her marriage to Adil. A photo of the couple's marriage certificate where Rakhi's name was changed to Fathima fueled the rumours.

Rakhi's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt also confirmed that Rakhi had converted to Islam post her marriage. "Yes, Rakhi has converted to Islam for her nikah and her name is Rakhi Sawant Fatima after marriage," her lawyer said.

Soon after the news that Rakhi has converted to Islam to get married, writer Taslima Nasreen said that it is time Islam evolved to accept marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims. “Even Rakhi Sawant had to convert to Islam because she married a man who happened to be a Muslim. Like other religions Islam must be evolved and accept marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Adil had initially denied the rumours about his marriage to Rakhi Sawant, but later confirmed that the two were indeed married. Apparently, Adil had reservations in making their marriage public.

Rakhi's lawyer also stated that the marriage was absolutely legal. “It is not at all a fake marriage. First of all, a nikah was performed and all the procedures were followed and that nikah was also registered. There is a proper nikah. After performing nikah, there is a procedure in Mumbai that you have to register your marriage with the Municipal Corporation."

"So, Rakhi and Adil filled up the form with the Municipal Corporation, went to the office and registered their marriage. They also took the certificate of the marriage. Thus, there is a proper nikahnama and marriage certificate and I don't know why Adil is denying or shying away from the marriage. Maybe there are some personal reasons."

She added: "Whatever Rakhi is stating and the pictures that are being shared by her are all real and there is nothing illegal or fake about it. It is a hundred per cent legal marriage."