'Kaapa' OTT release date: Know where and when to watch Shaji Kailas, Prithviraj film

Actor Prithviraj and Shaji Kailas' combo film 'Kaapa', which hit theatres last month has finally locked it's OTT release date. The gangster movie, featuring Asif Ali, Anna Ben, Jagadish and Aparna Balamurali in key roles, is set in Thiruvananthapuram and revolves around gang rivarly. It also touches upon the Kaapa Act, which was introduced to rein in bloody gang wars, that once rocked the state, especially the capital city.

The OTT release date was announced on Netflix's Twitter handle recently. And as per the announcement, the film will release on the OTT platform on January 19.

“Mattoru Kailas chithram. (Another Shaji Kailas movie) Kaapa coming to netflix on January 19. See you at Thiru Thiru Thiruvananthapuram,” the tweet read.

'Kaapa' is Shaji Kailas's second collaboration with Prithviraj in the recent months. The first work 'Kaduva' was a huge success in theatres. These two movies have been hailed as veteran film director Shaji Kailas's comeback film, though some have been criticising him for his filmmaking style, which according to some, is still stuck in the 1990s.

The filmmaker had recently claimed that he is now focused on making movies for the new generation who have not watched his earlier works in theatres. The 'Aaram Thampuraan' and 'Commissioner' director is known for delivering commercial hits during his reign in the 1990s and early 2000s.