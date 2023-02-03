'Ennalum Ente Aliya' OTT release: Know when and where to watch Siddique, Lenaa-starrer

'Ennalum Ente Aliya' starring Siddique, Lenaa, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gayathri Arun, is now streaming on an OTT platform. The film, directed by Bash Mohammed, is a simple family drama that humorously pulls the blinds on relationships.

Just like his earlier work 'Lukka Chuppi', the director focuses on marriages in 'Ennalum Ente Aliya'.

Suraj Venjaramoodu and Gayathri Arun, play the childless couple Balu and Lakshmi. Their doctor sets a three-day window to conceive a baby. However, Lakshmi's brother gatecrashes and decides to camp at their house for some days.

Bash unfolds the challenges of parenting through Sulfi and Karim (played by Lenaa and Siddique), who have a grown-up daughter. Though Ameer is a cool dad, Sulfi is shown as a mother who is tormented by the unreasonable thought that their daughter might elope with some random guy. This makes Sulfi unbearable at times. The friction and the issues that crop up when the two couples (Karim's and Balu's families who live in the same apartment in Dubai)- meet form the rest of the story. The chemistry between Siddique and Lenaa are also the highlight of the film. Read full review here.

Now, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the film, which got released on January 6, has started streaming on the platform since February 3.