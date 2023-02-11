Indian cine stars descend upon Jaipur for high-profile wedding

The Jaipur wedding of the Walt Disney India and Star India president K Madhavan's son, Gautam Madhavan, is the latest buzz among netizens. The star-studded ceremony held in Rajasthan was attended by several A-listers from various Indian film industries like Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Karan Johar, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Videos of Akshay Kumar doing the bhangra with Malayalam superstars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran and photos of him sitting with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan have gone viral.

Meanwhile, pictures of Aamir Khan, a silk kurta in the cream shade and a mundu with a golden borderline, walking with the support of a walking stick also have gone viral.

Earlier, a picture of Mohanlal posing alongside Karan Johar had also gone viral. The picture is supposed to have been clicked when the two, reportedly flew together in a chartered flight.

However, we are yet to catch a glimpse of the newly wedded.