Sonu Nigam was manhandled for refusing a selfie, say police. MLA's son booked

IANS
Published: February 21, 2023 02:43 PM IST
The MLA tendered an apology to the singer on behalf of his son. Photo: Instagram
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police early on Tuesday booked Swapnil P Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar for manhandling playback singer Sonu Nigam after he refused to pose for a selfie. This, according to the official, is the latest 'selfie' related incident in a week.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemrajsingh Rajput said the incident occurred when Nigam was coming out of a concert in Chembur late on Monday night.

"After the concert, Nigam was coming down from the stage when a person named Swapnil P Phaterpekar stopped him for a selfie. When Nigam refused, he pushed the singer and two others from the steps, following which, one of them suffered injuries. We have booked only one accused (Swapnil Phaterpekar) for the incident The other volunteers came to the aid of Nigam and he was taken away from there to safety," Rajput said.

Swapnil Phaterpekar, president of Sanskar Pratisthan who holds a MBA degree from London and Mumbai, allegedly pursued Nigam for a selfie.

On his part, his father the MLA Phaterpekar admitted that what happened was wrong but contended that it was not a deliberate attack, but he felt guilty over it. The MLA also tendered an apology on behalf of his son to the singer.

Swapnil was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, after Nigam lodged a complaint against him. Further investigations are underway.

