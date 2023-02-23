Thesni Khan, Ranjini Haridas, Ansiba pay tributes to Subi Suresh. Watch video

Various TV show hosts, actors and comedians from the Malayalam industry reached the Puthenpally auditorium at Varappuzha on Thursday morning to pay their last respects to comedian and actor Subi Suresh. The mortal remains were kept at the auditorium for public homage after it was brought to Subi's home.

Actors, including Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Ramesh Pisharody, Mareena Michael, Ansiba, among others were present. Thesni Khan, who had worked with Subi Suresh on a number of projects, burst into tears as she bid bye to her dear friend. Serial actress Devi Chandana was also seen in tears.

Earlier in the day, TV anchor Ranjini Haridas and singer Ranjini Jose visited Subi Suresh's house where they met her mother Ambika. Subi shared a close bond with her mother and would often say that she has not married yet since she could not stay away from her mother for long.

The cremation will be held at Cheranallor at 3pm.

Subi, who started off as a stage show artiste, went on to become a professional comedian and also an actor. She entertained crowds with her humour and had cut a path for comediennes.