Actress Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara ties the knot. See wedding video

Actress Asha Sharath's daughter Uthara tied the knot in Kochi on Saturday. Aditya Menon, who works as a chartered accountant, is Uthara’s husband. The marriage ceremony was held at Adlux International Convention Centre in Kochi on Saturday.

Uthara looked stunning in a golden yellow shade saree, which she paired with a similar-coloured and floral patterned blouse. She accessorized her look with the right amount of make-up and choker gold jewellery. She had her hair tied-up into a bun for the occasion.

Uthara’s husband wore a cream-coloured kurta, which he wore in style. Asha Sharath and her younger daughter Keerthana looked equally beautiful as they wore green-coloured sarees, which they paired up with differently patterned blouses. Sharath, Uthara’s father, wore an ivory-coloured veshti.

The function was attended by several celebrities, including Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Anusree, Baiju and director Lal, among others.

Several of Uthara’s pre-wedding videos, including the Mehendi and Sangeet night had gone viral. Uthara had also posted a video of the family welcoming her husband’s family at the airport, prior to the event.

Uthara and Aditya got engaged on October 23, 2022. The function, which was also held in Kochi, was attended by Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, among others.

Uthara debuted as an actor in the Mollywood film ‘Khedda’, directed by Manoj Kana, that hit theatres last year. Uthara, just like her mother, is also an avid dancer. She completed her mechanical engineering and the pursued a post-graduation degree in Business Analytics. She was the Miss Kerala runner-up in 2021.