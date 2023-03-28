The funeral ceremony of actor Innocent who passed away in Kochi on Sunday evening began at 10 am on Tuesday.

Actors Dileep, Kavya Madhavan, Tovino Thomas were present at the ceremony, which is being attended by thousands of people from various walks of life. The actor's mortal remains were taken in a beautifully decked vehicle to be buried at St Thomas Cathedral in Irinjalakuda. Actors Tovino, Edavela Babu, Minister R Bindhu were among those who walked along with the crowd to the cemetery.

Kavya Madhavan and Dileep who arrived at the actor's residence in Irinjalakuda in the morning broke down on seeing the actor's mortal remains.

Actor Dileep had shared a very close bond with Innocent. He had accompanied the actor's mortal remains from the hospital till now. Innocent's mortal remains were kept at his Irinjalakuda home from Monday evening for the public to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mohanlal paid their last respects to the actor at his house.