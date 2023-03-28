Actor, playwright Vikraman Nair passes away

Actor and playwright Vikraman Nair passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Monday evening. He was 78.

The actor was actively involved in theatre from his childhood and had also gone on to receive the State Award for Best Actor in the play 'Mahabharatham' by acclaimed playwright Thikkodiyan.

He has acted in nearly 200 plays in a career spanning six decades. Apart from acting in stage plays, he has also appeared in a few films, including 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' and 'Virus'. He was a prominent part of plays written by M T Vasudevan Nair and K T Muhammed. The actor had started his own theatre troupe in 1985. The troupe was named 'Stage India'.

Vikraman Nair is survived by wife Lakshi and children Durga and Saraswati.