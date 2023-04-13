Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Bloody Daddy' to have direct-to-digital release; teaser out

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Bloody Daddy' is scheduled to be released directly on digital platforms on June 9. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, renowned for his work on 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'

Zafar, who is currently shooting for another film in London, expressed his happiness about the teaser release via video conference.

The release date announcement was made at the 'Infinite Together' event of Jio Studios.

Jyoti Deshpande, President of RIL Media and Content Business, remarked that the movie is a special one with a renowned actor, director, and substantial investment. It will be released through OTT.

The film is a co-production of Jio Studios, AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and The Vermillion World. It is an action-packed ride with a stylized presentation.

Kapoor revealed that he had a great time working with Ali Abbas Zafar and enjoyed doing action onscreen. However, he expressed the dilemma of doing such a grand project on OTT and the big screen.

Kapoor's dancing experience helped him in understanding action choreography better. The action directors were from London and Hollywood, and due to COVID, they faced visa issues, but Kapoor's ability to memorize things quickly and his dancing experience made it easier.

The sneak peek into the world of 'Bloody Daddy' was also unveiled by the makers.

