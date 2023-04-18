Malayalam
After netizens slam movie, Omar Lulu claims 'Nalla Samayam' was a hastily-made film

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 18, 2023 03:41 PM IST
omar-nalla-samayam-case
Omar Lulu's film had received a lot of publicity after it was banned from theatres. File photo
Omar Lulu whose latest film ‘Nalla Samayam’ has come under flak for it’s poorly-written script and narrative post it’s OTT release, has claimed the movie was made in haste. According to him, ‘Nalla Samayam’ was made on a low budget with the intention of releasing the film only on an OTT platform.

“I understand that many of you who watched the film are unhappy with the work. If you had been happy, I would have been prompted to make a similar film again. To be honest, the film was made in haste on a low budget, during the lockdown. It was purely intended as an OTT film. Anyway, I am grateful to all those who gave publicity to my work,” the ‘Happy Wedding’ director said.

Omar Lulu’s film received a lot of publicity after it was banned from theatres as it promoted the use of MDMA drugs. Though many had supported him then, he is now being criticised for the film’s poor treatment and making.

