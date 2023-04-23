How do people have hair growing from ears: Samantha takes a dig at Telugu producer Chitti Babu

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu responded cryptically to Telugu producer Chitti Babu's claim that her career as a heroine was over, and she could not regain stardom. He advised her to accept any role that came her way and not be "selective."

The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which left her fans scratching their heads, believing that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching "How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google. The answer was because of "increased testosterone."

She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, "#IYKYK (If you know, you know)."

Social media users believe that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.

Chitti Babu had claimed that her career as a "heroine is finished, and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets." The producer also accused Samantha of trying to "gain sympathy."

He said, "Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha, who lost her heroine status, is suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam."

(With IANS inputs)