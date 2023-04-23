Scarlett Johansson reveals her reasons for not returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Los Angeles: Actress Scarlett Johansson, known for her role as Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2' and the 'Avengers' movies, including 2021's 'Black Widow', has announced that she does not intend to make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Yeah, it was awesome. It was like the best time ever. I mean, doing 'Avengers' was so much fun. I was 26 years old, I was single, it was fun! You know, I didn't have any responsibility to anybody but to just enjoy yourself," Scarlett said to Gwyneth Paltrow - who starred as Pepper Potts in the 'Iron Man' movies - on 'The Goop Podcast," reports aceshowbiz.com.

"And then every couple of years, we would go back and do it again, and all be in different places in our lives. Like, somebody would have a kid, or was getting married, or divorced, or remarried, or whatever. And it was like an adult summer camp thing. And it was cool. It was really some of the best experiences."

"I'm done. Yes, I'm done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also, coming back and playing a character again and again like that, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Scarlett also had kind words for Marvel boss Kevin Feige:

"He's such a lover of cinema, storytelling. He really is a fan."

Meanwhile, the pair also discussed the possibility of Gwyneth, 50, returning to the MCU.

Gwyneth said: "I think so. I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me."

Scarlett replied: "I think you may come back at some point. One hundred per cent, that's happening. I can see it. They're never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby." Gwyneth quipped, "Really? 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great."

